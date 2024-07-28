World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00. Approximately 2,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 40,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Trading Down 17.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

