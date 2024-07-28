Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $59.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.11.
XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.