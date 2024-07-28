Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $59.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.11.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

