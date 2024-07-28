XRUN (XRUN) Trading Up 23.4% This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $56,270.09 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

