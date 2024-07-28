Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.