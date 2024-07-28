Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
YOTAW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
