Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

YOTAW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.