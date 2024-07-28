Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Palomar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 36.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 339,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

