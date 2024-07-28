Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.38. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $337.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.