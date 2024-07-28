Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.38. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $337.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.67.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

