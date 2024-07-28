ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 3.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 770,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,243,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

