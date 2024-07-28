Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.40 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.