12,966 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,966 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 86.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 831,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 384,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sunrun by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,928 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Sunrun by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 259,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RUN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.16.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
