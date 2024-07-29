1,418 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.24 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

