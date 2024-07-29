1,460 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $84.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

