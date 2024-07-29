150 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after buying an additional 235,562 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

