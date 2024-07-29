156 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.