1,611 Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $81.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NUVL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640 over the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

