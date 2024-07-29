1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 363 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $23,432,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

