1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,322,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $9,924,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 874,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,266,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 791,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.20 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

