1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $149,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $405.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

