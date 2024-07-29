1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

