1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $102,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKFree Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $600.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

