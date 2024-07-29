1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $264,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RB Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

