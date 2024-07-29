1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 141 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

