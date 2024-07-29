1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 151 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $210.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

