1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 381 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.