1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

