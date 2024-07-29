1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

