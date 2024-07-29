1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

