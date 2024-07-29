1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,156,400 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in ON by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $8,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $40.22 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.