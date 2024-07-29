1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,643 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.