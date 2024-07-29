1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 790 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

