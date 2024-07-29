1,961 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

