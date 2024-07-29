207,741 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.20 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.22.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,912 shares of company stock worth $2,579,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

