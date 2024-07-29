2,181 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

