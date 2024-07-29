2,336 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $85.46 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

