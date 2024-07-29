3,831 Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

