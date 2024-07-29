3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $127.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.02.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

