3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

