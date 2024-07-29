3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $127.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

