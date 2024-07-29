4,623 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $79.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

