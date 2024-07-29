7,212 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,301,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after buying an additional 211,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 168,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $13.37 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.