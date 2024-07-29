7,829 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 195.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth about $13,578,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Light & Wonder by 50.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 329,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $103.89 on Monday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

