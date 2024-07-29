7,829 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNWFree Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 195.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth about $13,578,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Light & Wonder by 50.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 329,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LNW opened at $103.89 on Monday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

