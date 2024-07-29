a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 16.0% in July

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NYSE:AKA opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

