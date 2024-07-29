AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

