ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in July

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

