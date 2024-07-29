ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in July

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
