Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.34) and last traded at GBX 1,647.08 ($21.30), with a volume of 76089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624 ($21.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,589.74%.

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,546.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,425.26.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($19,267.67). 10.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

