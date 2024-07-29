Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -475.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

