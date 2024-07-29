Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

