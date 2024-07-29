Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 741.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $224.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.