Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,482,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNW

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.