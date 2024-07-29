Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

